Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,063 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,744 shares of company stock valued at $70,709,940 in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $130.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.97 and a 52-week high of $139.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

