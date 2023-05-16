Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 15,450 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in XPO were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $49.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

