Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 17,472 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,581.50 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $115.43.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,262 shares of company stock worth $2,094,410. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

