Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 195,202 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 232.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,202 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740 over the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

