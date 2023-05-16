Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 29,639 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $28,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $337,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $899,000.

Shares of FND stock opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

