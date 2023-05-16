Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 74,028 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,183.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.11. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

