Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of ASO opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

