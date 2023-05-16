Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,370.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,607.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2,022.06. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,331.59 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.