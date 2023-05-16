Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

In other news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,697.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,924.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $136.71 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.34.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 20.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

