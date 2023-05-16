Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,301 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 60.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after buying an additional 276,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Axonics by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 48,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 21.0% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,930 shares of company stock worth $2,070,535. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

AXNX opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

