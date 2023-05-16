Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,740 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $577.23 million, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.06.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,158,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,158,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $368,943.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,187 shares in the company, valued at $22,416,536.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,512 shares of company stock worth $4,389,618. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

