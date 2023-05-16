Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Endava were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth $64,236,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Endava by 5.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,217,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,934,000 after buying an additional 362,084 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth $14,841,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Endava by 9.8% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,672,000 after buying an additional 175,041 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

