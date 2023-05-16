Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,861 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 586.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

KBAL stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Kimball International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $456.68 million, a PE ratio of -23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

