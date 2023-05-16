Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $103.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.04. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Stories

