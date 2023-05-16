Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,200 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $56.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.18.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

