Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,721 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,721 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.66%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

