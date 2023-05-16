Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,775 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after buying an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after buying an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,700,000 after buying an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,153,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

