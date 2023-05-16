Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,751 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL stock opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.91.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. CL King lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

