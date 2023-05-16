Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 399 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Genpact stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,500 shares of company stock worth $14,299,320. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

