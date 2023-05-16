Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,498 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 49.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 12.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $172.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $205.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.76.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

