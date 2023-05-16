Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $58.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -9.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.