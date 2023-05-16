Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,494.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDF Solutions news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $96,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,494.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $585,189.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,883 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

PDF Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

See Also

