Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 51,059 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sculptor Capital Management

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,215.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $519.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.40). Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.45 million.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

