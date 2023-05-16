Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.25.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $157.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.73. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

