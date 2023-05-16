Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sasol were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sasol by 131.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 467,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sasol by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 200,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sasol by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 29.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Sasol stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

