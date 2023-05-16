Scott B. Flaherty Sells 339 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $15,261.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,970.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of WLFC stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $65.19.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%.
WLFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.
