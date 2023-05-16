Scott B. Flaherty Sells 339 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $15,261.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,970.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $65.19.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

WLFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

