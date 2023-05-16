SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Insider Bradley Ferguson Sells 1,281 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) insider Bradley Ferguson sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $11,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 532,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,124.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bradley Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Bradley Ferguson sold 19,437 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $216,333.81.

On Thursday, March 9th, Bradley Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Bradley Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $131,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 4.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 63.50%. Analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

