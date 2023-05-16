SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 607,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SLM were worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Compass Point raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

SLM Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

