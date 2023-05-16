SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SM Energy by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

SM Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE SM opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,394.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

