Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 385,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 153,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 50,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 264.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.