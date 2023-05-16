Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 19,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,655.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,707,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,582,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -65.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

