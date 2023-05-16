Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stake Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SR stock opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Spire’s payout ratio is 61.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

