Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stake Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

