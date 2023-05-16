SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total value of $736,460.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total value of $736,460.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 17,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $2,598,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,811.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,309 shares of company stock worth $7,507,062. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $155.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.90 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $159.65.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

