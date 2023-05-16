SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,901.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,901.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,309 shares of company stock worth $7,507,062. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $155.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $159.65.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Stories

