Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) General Counsel Peter Mcelligott Acquires 2,425 Shares

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Mcelligott bought 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,749.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 118,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,667.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stagwell Stock Performance
STGW opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.01. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.
Stagwell Company Profile
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
