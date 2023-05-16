Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) General Counsel Peter Mcelligott Acquires 2,425 Shares

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Mcelligott bought 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,749.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 118,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,667.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

STGW opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.01. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,208 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

