State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,502 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 285.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atrion were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Atrion by 686.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Atrion in the third quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 23.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Trading Up 1.8 %

ATRI stock opened at $566.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.43. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $534.99 and a 1-year high of $705.74. The stock has a market cap of $996.35 million, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atrion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atrion Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.