State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $746,904.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $22,590,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,316 shares of company stock worth $2,018,305. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

