State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 138.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 335.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 652.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,453,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NPK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

National Presto Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $520.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.63.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $114.05 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About National Presto Industries

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.



