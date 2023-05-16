State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,420 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of MTSI opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,675.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,789 shares of company stock worth $4,817,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Articles

