State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,030 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,030 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 70.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after acquiring an additional 744,682 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNX opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

