State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,860 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AAON

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,731 shares of company stock worth $719,694. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $104.32.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities cut shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.