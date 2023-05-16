State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after buying an additional 292,538 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.9% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 203,713 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,562,000 after buying an additional 150,344 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after buying an additional 98,830 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HI opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.