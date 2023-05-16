State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 38,566 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $188,994.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $716,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $188,994.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,977 shares of company stock worth $2,168,590 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.