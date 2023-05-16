State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 37.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 31.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

