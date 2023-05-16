Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,586.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 264.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

