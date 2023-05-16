StockNews.com Downgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.42 on Monday. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $474.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $536,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,673,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,837,560.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $536,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,673,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,837,560.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Donegal Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

