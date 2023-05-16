Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIX opened at $151.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average is $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $154.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

