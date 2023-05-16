Swiss National Bank Acquires 12,500 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 460,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 274,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sunrun by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,177,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,321,000 after purchasing an additional 357,341 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,673.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.43 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

