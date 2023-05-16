Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,500 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

